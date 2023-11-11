Vigilance Dept issues show-cause notice to Kejriwal's personal secretary

New Delhi, Nov 11 The Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) has issued a show-cause notice to Bibhav Kumar, personal secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stating his engagement as “illegal”.

The show-cause notice cited a pending criminal case registered against him in 2007 and also made the reference of him appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into the alleged money laundering case involving the alleged liquor scam case.

The show-cause notice was issued to Kumar on Friday by Vigilance Secretary YVVJ Rajasekhar.

The case pertains to Kumar allegedly obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty and abusing or threatening him.

As per the show-cause notice, Kumar was appointed by the government subject to the outcome of an FIR against him under Sections 353 (assault to deter public servant), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The DoV added that the continuation of service of Kumar, who has a history of “criminal antecedents”, is in “gross violation” of the instructions issued “from time to time” by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The notice also said that the ED had called Kumar on February 23 in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case.

“The initial engagement of Bibhav Kumar is void-ab-initio and not in conformity with the extant rules as his engagement is to be governed as per the instructions issued by the DoPT from time to time, which were not apprised by the GAD to the then Lt Governor while putting up the proposal for approval of his engagement in the year 2022,” the order said.

“The services of Bibhav Kumar are liable to be terminated as per the provisions of the Central Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules... Bibhav Kumar is hereby directed to provide within a weeks’ time from the date of issuance of this notice about the status of the above mentioned criminal case and as to why his engagement shall not be terminated on expiry of one month from the date of issuance of this notice,” the show-cause notice added.

