Vigilance dept seizes Rs 1.12 cr in unaccounted cash in Tamil Nadu govt office raids

The Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Tamil Nadu on Friday conducted surprise raids at 27 government offices across the state and seized Rs 1.12 crore in unaccounted cash, including Rs 75 lakh from the guest house of Tiruvarur Highways Department.

Raids were conducted at the Office of the Assistant Director, Highways, AD (Panchayat), Rural Development Department, Virudhunagar, District Industries Centre, Tirunelveli among others.

According to a press release by the DVAC on Friday, an amount of Rs 8.87 lakh was seized from the office of the Assistant Director, Highways Namakkal. Another raid at the office in Virudhanagar AD, rural development department ended with the seizure of Rs 6.67 lakh.

Searches in the office of the assistant director, agricultural office, Villupuram resulted in the seizure of Rs 4.26 lakh.

( With inputs from ANI )

