Vigilance Directorate imposes Rs 27.4L fine on AAP legislator Akhilesh Tripathi

New Delhi, Oct 6 The Vigilance Directorate on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 27.4 lakh on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Akhilesh Pati Tripathi for alleged misuse and illegal allotment of government accommodation.

The Directorate of Vigilance has sent a legal notice to Tripathi, who represents Delhi's Model Town constituency.

The order sought recovery of damages from Tripathi in lieu of illegal allotment and misuse of the government accommodation.

The AAP leader would be liable to pay damage charges 65 times of the normal license fee as per the Government Residence (General Rule) 1997, the order read.

The letter further said that MLAs are not entitled for residential accommodation and yet, Tripathi was residing with family in the guise of office accommodation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor