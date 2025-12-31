Vigilance is biggest weapon against cybercrime: Gujarat Minister Jitu Vaghani

Gandhinagar, Dec 31 Emphasising that alertness is the most effective defence against cybercrimes, Gujarat spokesperson minister Jitu Vaghani said that growing digital connectivity has also increased the risk of cyber frauds, making public awareness and caution extremely important.

Addressing the media after a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Vaghani said cyber fraud was discussed in detail during the meeting. He appealed to citizens to remain vigilant, especially during the festive and New Year period, so that they do not fall prey to digital scams. The minister said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the state’s cyber crime team is working round-the-clock to protect citizens from all forms of cyber fraud. While the government is using technology to ensure public safety, he stressed that citizens must also exercise due caution.

Vaghani said that if any citizen accidentally becomes a victim of cyber fraud, they should immediately lodge a complaint by calling the national cyber helpline number 1930 without delay, as prompt reporting can help prevent financial losses. He warned that suspicious links circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms—often disguised as messages such as “check your special card in your name” or “click here to receive a free gift”—could be traps laid by cyber criminals.

Citizens have been urged not to click on any such links. The minister explained that clicking on unknown or suspicious links can lead to the download of virus-infected files, allowing hackers to gain complete control of smartphones. This can put bank account details, OTPs, personal photos and sensitive information at serious risk.

He advised citizens to use social media responsibly, send greetings only through simple text messages, photos or videos, avoid clicking on suspicious links, refrain from installing or updating third-party applications from unknown sources, and not download files received from unfamiliar contacts. Reiterating the government’s commitment to cyber safety, Vaghani said public cooperation and awareness are key to preventing cyber crimes in the digital age.

