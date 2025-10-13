‘Vijay acting on BJP’s script’: VCK MP Ravikumar

Chennai, Oct 13 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MP and party general secretary, Ravi Kumar, on Monday launched a sharp attack on actor-politician Vijay, claiming that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder was merely enacting a political script written by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

His comments came hours after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the Karur stampede tragedy that claimed 41 lives during a TVK election rally on September 27.

The apex court dismissed Vijay’s plea to stay the Madras High Court’s directive for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and instead handed the probe to the central agency.

Reacting to the verdict, Ravi Kumar wrote on X that “many people on social media have started pointing out that Vijay has now fallen fully into the BJP’s grip.”

He added, “We have been saying for a long time that Vijay launched his political party at the behest of the BJP. He is a political actor performing a script written by the BJP.”

The VCK leader alleged that the BJP’s larger strategy in Tamil Nadu was to fragment the minority vote that traditionally goes to the DMK. “The BJP aims to divert around 14 per cent of the minority votes from the DMK, preventing it from securing a majority, and then seize power in Tamil Nadu following the Maharashtra model. Vijay is being used as the face of this plan,” he charged.

According to Ravi Kumar, Vijay’s political tactics - such as calling the BJP an ideological enemy while accusing the DMK of secret ties with it, and projecting himself as being close to the Congress - are meant to confuse minority voters.

“These are carefully crafted strategies to create disarray among minorities,” he said.

He further claimed that if Vijay were formally inducted into the BJP camp, such tactics would lose their effect.

“Therefore, the BJP plans to keep him separate, ensuring his support without absorbing him,” Ravi Kumar said.

Concluding his post, the MP remarked, “Vijay is not an independent political leader but an actor reciting the BJP’s dialogue in their political theatre. It is time people understood this reality.”

