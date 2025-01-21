Vijay adding fuel to fire over Parandur airport issue: Annamalai

Chennai, Jan 21 Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has accused Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay of “adding fuel to the fire” with his comments on the Parandur airport issue.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Annamalai said, “Before PM Modi came to power, there were only 73 airports in India in 2014. Today, the number of airports has gone up to 158.”

The BJP leader highlighted that Chennai Airport is spread across just 1,000 acres, compared to Delhi and Hyderabad airports, which span 5,000 acres each, and Bengaluru Airport covers over 4,000 acres. Chennai Airport currently handles 25 million passengers annually, and this number is expected to reach 100 million within the next decade.

Annamalai pointed out that successive DMK and AIADMK governments had been requesting the Centre for a larger airport near Chennai for several years, adding that both governments had included Parandur in their prospective lists as a feasible site for the project.

“It was not the Centre’s decision to shortlist Parandur. If Vijay wants to be a responsible politician, he should recommend a suitable alternative location instead,” Annamalai stated.

The BJP leader emphasized that setting up an airport near Chennai requires at least 3,000 acres of land. He urged Vijay to provide constructive solutions rather than merely questioning the project. “Only those who deal with problems constructively and provide solutions can become good politicians. Is Vijay going to add fuel to the fire or put it out and suggest solutions?” Annamalai asked.

He also clarified that blaming the Central government for the issue was unjustified.

On Monday, Vijay pledged his support to farmers protesting against the proposed Parandur greenfield airport project. Addressing the protesting villagers, Vijay criticized the ruling DMK government for its decision to implement the project, vowing to stand with the farmers until the end.

Vijay, who has transitioned from cinema to politics, emphasized the importance of farmers to the country, calling his involvement in the protest the beginning of his “field politics.”

While stating that he is not against development or the construction of a new airport, Vijay strongly opposed the selection of fertile farmland for the project. The TVK leader questioned the DMK government’s contradictory stance on developmental projects. Referring to the party’s earlier opposition to the Tungsten project, Vijay asked why it now supports the Parandur airport project.

Without directly naming the DMK, Vijay criticized its leadership for opposing projects like the eight-lane expressway while in opposition but disregarding farmers’ concerns after coming to power.

He accused the DMK government of being “anti-people” for pursuing the airport project, which he claimed would destroy 90 per cent of the farmlands and water bodies in the proposed area.

Vijay also alleged that the ruling government had vested interests in the project, hinting at possible personal gains.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthugai dismissed Vijay’s visit to Parandur, claiming it would not have any impact. During Vijay’s visit, several farmers and children awaited his arrival, holding bunches of paddy crops as symbols of their struggle.

One farmer presented Vijay with a bundle of paddy after his speech.

Social activists have also raised concerns about the environmental impact of the Parandur airport project. They warned that the proposed land acquisition would affect more than 13 water resources in the area.

The Parandur airport project, estimated to cost Rs 32,704 crore, requires 2,171 hectares of land. This includes 1,386.43 hectares of agricultural land, 577 hectares of water bodies, and 173 hectares of government land (poromboke).

