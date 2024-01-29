Vijay Chowk reverberated with Indian tunes during Beating Retreat 2024

New Delhi, Jan 29 The historic Vijay Chowk in the national capital came live to foot-tapping tunes and synchronised steps by members of armed forces during the 'Beating Retreating' ceremony on January 29, marking the end of the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) informed that the music bands of the Indian Army, Navy, Indian Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) played 31 captivating and foot-tapping Indian tunes before a distinguished audience, comprising President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ceremony began with the massed band's 'Shankhnaad' tune, which was followed by the enthralling tunes such as 'Veer Bharat', 'Sangam Dur', 'Deshon ka Sartaj Bharat', 'Bhagirathi', and 'Arjuna' by Pipes and Drums band.

The CAPF bands played 'Bharat Ke Jawan' and 'Vijay Bharat', among others.

'Tiger Hill', 'Rejoiced in Raisina' and 'Swadeshi' were among the tunes played by the band of the Indian Air Force, while the audience was witnessing the Indian Navy band playing a number of tunes, including 'INS Vikrant', 'Mission Chandrayaan', 'Jai Bharati' and 'Hum Tayyar Hain'. This was followed by the Indian Army band which played 'Faulad Ka Jigar', 'Agniveer', 'Kargil 1999', 'Taqat Watan', among others, MoD added.

The massed bands then played the tunes 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja', 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon' and 'Drummers Call'. The event was concluded with the ever-popular tune of 'Sare Jahan se Acha'.

The MoD said, "'Beating Retreat' traced its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands."

It marked a centuries-old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms, withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat. Colours and standards are cased and flags lowered. The ceremony creates nostalgia for the times gone by, an MoD official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor