Vijay Kumar Malhotra Passes Away at 93: Senior BJP Leader Dies at AIIMS-Delhi

BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed away at his residence here on Tuesday morning, Delhi BJP said in a statement. Malhotra, 94, was the first president of the Delhi unit of the BJP, said the party, condoling his death.

Incidentally, Malhotra's passing away came a day after the Delhi BJP received a permanent office at DDU Marg, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Malhotra's life was an example of simplicity and public service and he did much work for the expansion of the Jan Sangh in Delhi, said the party in a statement.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Professor Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the first president of the Delhi BJP, who passed away this morning. He was 94 years old. Professor Malhotra's life was an example of simplicity and unwavering dedication to public service. From the days of the Jana Sangh, he worked tirelessly to propagate the ideology of the RSS in Delhi. His life has always been, and will continue to be, a source of inspiration for all of us in the BJP," Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement.