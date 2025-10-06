Vijay Kumar Malhotra's life embodied 'service before self', says PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to senior BJP leader and Delhi's first Chief Executive Councillor Vijay Kumar Malhotra, describing him as a leader whose impact transcended the positions he held and whose life reflected dedication, values, and courage.

V.K. Malhotra, who passed away on September 30 at the age of 93, had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS for age-related ailments. Following his demise, PM Modi had visited Malhotra's residence to pay his last respects and offer condolences to the bereaved family.

In a heartfelt blog, the Prime Minister remembered Malhotra as a man of unwavering resolve and selfless service, saying his life exemplified the principles of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"A few days ago, we lost one of our senior-most leaders, Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji. He lived a long and accomplished life, but more importantly, he led a life of relentless hard work, determination and service. A glimpse of his life will make everyone understand the core ethos of the RSS, the Jana Sangh, and the BJP -- courage in the face of adversity, service above self and a deep-rooted commitment to national and cultural values," PM Modi wrote.

Reflecting on Malhotra's early life, the Prime Minister said, "The family of V.K. Malhotra Ji suffered the horrors of partition. The trauma and displacement did not make him bitter or inward-looking. Instead, he immersed himself in serving others. He found his calling in the ideology of the RSS and the Jana Sangh. Those were indeed very challenging times."

He added that Malhotra dedicated himself to helping thousands of displaced families rebuild their lives.

"His fellow Karyakartas in those days included Madanlal Khurana Ji and Kidar Nath Sahni Ji. People like them and countless others were at the forefront of selfless service, which resonated with the people of Delhi," PM Modi said.

Recalling Malhotra's 1999 Lok Sabha election victory against former PM Manmohan Singh, the Prime Minister said, "It was a high-profile election, where he was pitted against an important Congress leader. The full might of the Congress ecosystem descended upon his South Delhi constituency, but Malhotra Ji never reduced the level of discourse."

"He ran a positive campaign, ignoring vile attacks and won with over 50 per cent of the vote! This victory was achieved due to Malhotra Ji's strong connect on the ground and his ability to understand the aspirations of voters," he added.

Highlighting Malhotra's parliamentary contributions, PM Modi noted that the speeches were "always well-researched and well-presented".

He said that during the BJP leader's tenure as Deputy Leader of the Opposition during UPA-1, "offers valuable lessons to students of politics and Parliamentary democracy".

"He effectively opposed the ineffective UPA government, especially on its dismal track record of corruption and terrorism. During those days, I was serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and would often interact with Malhotra Ji, who was always curious to know about Gujarat's development strides," he added.

Calling him a scholar and institution builder, PM Modi said Malhotra was also an excellent academician.

"I learnt from his family about how he secured double promotions during his school years. He completed matriculation and graduation ahead of schedule. His Hindi proficiency meant that the task of translating Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's speeches to Hindi often came to him," he added.

PM Modi further wrote that one of Malhotra's "greatest traits" was his role as an institution builder, calling him one of the top leaders "who founded and nurtured several institutions related to the RSS".

"Through his efforts, many cultural, educational and social organisations found growth and mentorship. These institutions became nurseries of talent and service, carrying forward the vision of a self-reliant, value-driven society," he added.

Speaking about Malhotra's contribution to sports, PM Modi said, "Archery was his great passion, and he served as the President of the Archery Association of India for several decades. Under his leadership, Indian archery gained global recognition, and he tirelessly worked to provide athletes with platforms and opportunities. His role in sports administration reflected the same traits he displayed in public life: dedication, organisational ability and the pursuit of excellence."

"Shri VK Malhotra Ji's impact is not just in the positions he held, but in the ethos he carried forward -- of putting service before self, of staying rooted in values, and of embracing challenges with courage and perseverance. He was the ideal Party man, never speaking anything that could embarrass our Karyakartas or ideology," PM Modi said.

Concluding his tribute, the Prime Minister added, "A few days ago, I was at the programme to inaugurate the new Headquarters of the Delhi BJP, where I fondly recalled Shri VK Malhotra Ji. He was thrilled when the BJP formed the Government in Delhi earlier this year after over three decades and had immense expectations, which we are committed to fulfilling for our beloved national capital."

"May his life and accomplishments continue to remain a role model for generations of public servants in the times to come," PM Modi stated.

