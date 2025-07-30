Vijay launches app, kicks off phase two of membership drive

Chennai, July 30 Actor-politician Vijay on Wednesday launched the second phase of the TVK membership registration drive, unveiling the ‘My TVK’ mobile application at the party’s headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai.

The event, described as TVK’s first major organisational conference since Vijay’s formal political entry earlier this year, sets the tone for a statewide push ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

TVK said the new app simplifies the membership process, allowing one phone number to register up to five individuals.

The party also clarified that no one-time password (OTP) will be required for adding members from the general public, a move aimed at reducing barriers and expanding the party’s grassroots reach.

Speaking at the launch, Vijay invoked the landmark elections of 1967 and 1977, when new political forces broke the dominance of established players. “Those elections were turning points. The 2026 Assembly elections will also bring change,” he said, signalling that TVK seeks to replicate such watershed moments.

Quoting the late DMK founder C.N. Annadurai, Vijay urged party cadres to “go to the people and live with the people”.

He added, “Let us walk in Anna’s path. Those who went street to street and met every household succeeded. We, too, must go to the people and learn from them.”

The actor-politician, who announced his political debut in February 2024 after decades of superstardom in Tamil cinema, said TVK’s strength lies in its closeness to the people.

“We are here, the people are with us. What more do we need?” he said.

Vijay also laid out the next milestones in the party’s calendar -- a major conference in Madurai and a mass people’s convention -- to consolidate TVK’s organisational presence across Tamil Nadu.

“After these events, we will be fully with the people, among the people. Plan for that now,” he told party workers.

The launch marks a significant step in Vijay’s attempt to build a robust party machinery ahead of the 2026 elections.

“From today, my journey will continue with the people,” he declared, indicating that his future political activities would be focused on direct public engagement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor