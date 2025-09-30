Vijay Malhotra will continue to inspire BJP workers: MP CM

Bhopal, Sep 30 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed profound grief over the passing of senior leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, former State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Delhi.

Chief Minister stated that the dedicated life of Malhotra, who strengthened the foundation of the organisation, will continue to inspire countless party workers.

He prayed to Baba Mahakal to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this profound loss.

Malhotra, who was 93, passed away in New Delhi earlier today. His mortal remains have also been brought to his residence.

Veteran politician Malhotra's death has saddened the political gallery of the national capital, as he was among the founding members of the BJP in New Delhi.

Born on December 3, 1931, in Lahore, Punjab, British India (now in Pakistan), Malhotra was the fourth of seven children of Kaviraj Khazan Chand.

Malhotra was elected President of the Delhi Pradesh Jana Sangh (1972-75) and twice as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi Pradesh (1977-80, 1980-84).

Alongside leaders such as Kedar Nath Sahni and Madan Lal Khurana, Malhotra is credited with maintaining the BJP's strength in Delhi for decades.

His most notable political victory came in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections, when he defeated former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by a large margin.

Malhotra served as a five-time Member of Parliament and a two-time MLA from Delhi, becoming one of the senior-most BJP figures in the capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his condolences, wrote on X, "Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji distinguished himself as an outstanding leader, who had a very good understanding of people's issues. He played a vital role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. He is also remembered for his Parliamentary interventions. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

