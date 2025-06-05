Vijay Mallya on Possible Return to India: 'I Need a Fair Trial

Once a famous tycoon Vijay Mallya, who is currently facing fraud and money laundering charges in India recently revealed that he might seriously consider coming back to country on one condition. Mallya recently had a one on one conversation with popular content creator Raj Shamani podcast in which he talked on many things one of which is his return to India. If Indian investigative agencies guaranteed him a fair trial then he will comeback to country.

Mallya also addressed about the label that he has got in India, he said, "Call me a fugitive if you want, but I didn't run away. I had a prescheduled visit, and while I didn't return, I believe I had valid reasons. So, where does the accusation of being a thief come from? What theft are you referring to?" He questioned.

About Mallya and his downfall

Once a owner of now defunct kingfisher airline and chairman of UB group, A company involved in drinks, airplanes, and banking. His problems started when Kingfisher Airlines failed in 2012, owing a lot of money to banks, workers, and airports. He has been accused of defrauding Indian banks of over Rs 9,000 crore (approximately $1.2 billion), primarily through loans to his failed Kingfisher Airlines. Mallya, who fled to the UK in March 2016 to avoid intensifying legal pressure, faces ED and CBI charges for allegedly diverting funds to overseas accounts and shell companies and for money laundering. While fighting extradition from London, he petitioned the Karnataka High Court in February for clarity on the banks' loan recovery process, arguing that despite nearly Rs 6,200 crore being repaid, the banks had already recovered Rs 14,000 crore, and requesting a detailed accounting.

India requested Mallya's extradition in 2017. Although a UK court ruled in favor of extradition in December 2018, and the Home Secretary approved it in February 2019, Mallya's appeals have stalled the process due to undisclosed legal issues cited by British authorities. In April, Mallya lost an appeal against a London High Court bankruptcy order related to over ₹11,101 crore owed to lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI).

Also Read: 'I Am Entitled to Relief’: Vijay Mallya Reacts to FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Remarks About Rs 14,131 Crore Recovery

Mallya recently stated that around Rs 14,100 crore amount has been recovered by the bank against his debt of Rs 6,203 crore. He repeated his assertion that he faced discrimination because other borrowers who defaulted received assistance from the bank, a claim he also made in December 2024 and last February.