Vijay Mallya Trolled After Congratulating RCB on IPL 2025 Win; SBI Joins In

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) owner Vijay Mallya, who is currently absconding, posted a congratulatory message on social media platform X following RCB's victory in the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The post quickly went viral—but not for the reasons he might have hoped. India’s largest public sector bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), took a sly dig at Mallya, joining thousands of users in trolling him online. Mallya, who once owned and founded the RCB franchise, is currently living in London and is wanted in connection with massive banking fraud cases involving SBI and other banks. As RCB lifted the IPL trophy for the first time, Mallya took to X and wrote:

"RCB are IPL Champions finally after 18 years. Superb campaign right through the 2025 tournament. A well balanced team Playing Bold with outstanding coaching and support staff. Many congratulations ! Ee sala cup namde !!"

RCB are IPL Champions finally after 18 years. Superb campaign right through the 2025 tournament. A well balanced team Playing Bold with outstanding coaching and support staff. Many congratulations ! Ee sala cup namde !! — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 3, 2025

While the post garnered millions of views, it also triggered a flood of mockery. The most notable response came from the SBI official handle, which replied:

"Sir, come to India. We’ll celebrate together."

This witty jab was widely appreciated, and industrialist Harsh Goenka even shared a screenshot of it on his own account, commenting, “This is why I love X!”

That’s why I like X pic.twitter.com/hR3QIEwJWV — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 4, 2025

Mallya didn’t stop there. In another post, he praised cricket legends associated with RCB:

“When I founded RCB it was my dream that the IPL trophy should come to Bengaluru. I had the privilege of picking the legendary King Kohli as a youngster and it is remarkable that he has stayed with RCB for 18 years. I also had the honour of picking Chris Gayle the Universe Boss and Mr 360 AB DeVillers who remain an indelible part of RCB history. Finally, the IPL trophy arrives in Bengaluru. Congratulations and thanks again to all who made my dream come true. RCB fans are the very best and they deserve the IPL trophy. Ee Sala Cup Bengaluru baruthe !”

Also Read: Pune-Solapur Highway Accident: 30 Injured After Private Bus Overturns As Driver Falls Asleep

When I founded RCB it was my dream that the IPL trophy should come to Bengaluru. I had the privilege of picking the legendary King Kohli as a youngster and it is remarkable that he has stayed with RCB for 18 years. I also had the honour of picking Chris Gayle the Universe Boss… — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 3, 2025

Despite his celebratory tone, Mallya's posts became a target for criticism and sarcasm, with many reminding him of the financial controversies that continue to haunt him.