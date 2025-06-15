Vijay Rupani DNA Test Result: Former Gujarat CM's DNA Matches With His Remains Found at Air India Crash Site

The DNA samples of the mortal remains of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who was on board the Air India plane AI-171, which crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, have matched with that of his relatives, a state minister said on Sunday. "Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani lost his life during the Air India crash in Ahmedabad on 12th June. Today, at around 11:10 AM, his DNA has matched. He worked for the people of the state for several years," Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi told reporters.

#WATCH | #AhmedabadPlaneCrash | Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi says "Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani lost his life during the Air India crash in Ahmedabad on 12th June. Today, at around 11:10 AM, his DNA has matched. He worked for the people of the state for several years..." pic.twitter.com/4QYqOh2Eti — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2025

The result of the DNA test came in at 11.10 am on Sunday. The former Gujarat chief minister's body will be taken from Ahmadabad to Rajkot by a chartered plane. The decision regarding the last rites and funeral will be taken by Rupani's family today.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash: 3 of Family From Maharashtra Among 7 Killed in Kedarnath Chopper Accident.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: BJP MLA Rita Patel says, "On the 12th, in the plane crash, our former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, sadly passed away. Today, the Chief Minister and the Home Minister visited his residence and informed the family that his DNA test had been completed… pic.twitter.com/OrI83E4ixq — IANS (@ians_india) June 15, 2025

BJP MLA Rita Patel confirmed that the DNA test had been completed and the result was positive. "The family, who had been waiting for confirmation for three days, finally received the answer they were hoping for. Now, his body will be taken to Rajkot, where party workers and local residents have been eagerly waiting to pay their last respects," said Rita Patel.

#WATCH | #AhmedabadPlaneCrash | Ahmedabad | Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel says, "CM Bhupendra Patel went to the residence of former CM Vijay Rupani and informed his family that his DNA matching has been done. CM has also informed the family that the state government… pic.twitter.com/NUSOEiS5yh — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2025

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said, "CM Bhupendra Patel went to the residence of former CM Vijay Rupani and informed his family that his DNA matching has been done. CM has also informed the family that the state government will support them in the further proceedings of the last rites in Rajkot. The family members will decide when they will take over his mortal remains."

The London-bound Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 took off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:30 p.m. on June 12 and crashed within a few seconds at the BJ College and Medical Centre hostel in the Meghaninagar locality. Only one passenger, Vijay Rupani, among 242, survived the accident.

On Sunday, 32 victims have been identified, and the bodies of 14 have been returned to their families. Rupani had intended to travel to London on May 19, 2025, but he cancelled the booking, later he rescheduled his visit on June 5, but subsequently cancelled that too. He finally boarded the ill-fated flight AI-171 on June 12 in a business class seat 2D.