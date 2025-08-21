Vijay Supporter Dies on Way to TVK Mega Rally in Madurai

TVK Mega Rally News: A 33-year-old supporter of actor-politician Vijay died on Thursday, August 21, 2025, while travelling to attend the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) state conference in Madurai. The man, identified as Prabhakaran from Chennai, left with friends in a van late Wednesday night. The vehicle stopped near Chakkimangalam in Madurai district on Thursday morning.

Tamil Nadu | Prabhakaran (33) from Chennai passed away after collapsing on his way to attend the TVK conference in Madurai. Last night, Prabhakaran left Chennai with his friends in a van to travel to the event. Earlier today, the van was stopped near Chakkimangalam in Madurai,… — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2025

Prabhakaran stepped out to relieve himself. When he did not return, his friends went in search of him and found him unconscious. He was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai where he was later declared dead.

The incident came as TVK president Vijay launched his second state-level conference in Madurai. The gathering drew thousands of supporters and was seen as a major show of strength before the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | TVK chief and actor Vijay, addresses party workers who have gathered in Madurai for the party conference pic.twitter.com/y3LYZjZMHD — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2025

Addressing the party conference, TVK chief said, "Our only ideological enemy is BJP, our only political enemy is DMK...TVK is not a party that was started just for some political benefits."

"A lion knows how to live in a crowd and also knows how to live alone. It remains unique. A lion comes out only to hunt, not for entertainment. It always hunts only living prey," he added.