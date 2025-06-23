Vijay thanks well-wishers, fans, film fraternity, politicians for birthday wishes

Chennai, June 23 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay expressed heartfelt gratitude on Monday to political leaders, film and media personalities, and fans worldwide for their birthday wishes, as celebrations marking his 51st birthday took place across Tamil Nadu.

In a message shared on social media, Vijay said, “My heartfelt thanks to all the political leaders, friends from the film and media industries, well-wishers, and my beloved TVK members and followers from around the world -- for your overwhelming love and birthday wishes. Your support fuels my journey to serve the people. Let’s march together towards a brighter future.”

Among the notable greetings was one from BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who used references to Vijay’s filmography in a politically loaded message.

She urged the actor to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and “fight evil forces” in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Actress Nayanthara, Vijay’s frequent co-star, also wished him via social media, saying, “Happiest Birthday dearest #Thalapathy @actorvijay. Have a great year ahead. Best wishes for #JanaNayagan.”

Marking the occasion, KVN Productions released the teaser of Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan at midnight.

Titled The First Roar, the teaser features Vijay in a striking silhouette, sparking buzz among fans. The film is widely expected to be his final outing in cinema as he transitions fully into politics.

Born on June 22, 1974, Vijay -- formally Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar -- debuted in Naalaiya Theerpu at 18 and rose to become one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars, earning the title “Thalapathy.”

To commemorate his birthday, TVK organized welfare programs across the state. In Ambattur, party general secretary N. Anand distributed sewing machines, mobility aids, household kits, and computers to beneficiaries, reinforcing TVK’s public service mission.

However, the celebrations were marred by an incident in Kattusellur, near Ulundurpet, where TVK alleged that DMK members vandalized banners and assaulted its cadres.

The party condemned the attack and accused the police of inaction.

