Vijay to address rally in TN's Erode today amid strict crowd control arrangements

Chennai, Dec 18 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay will address a major campaign rally in Vijayamangalam in Tamil Nadu's Erode district, on Thursday, marking his first large public event in the state since the September 27 Karur tragedy.

The rally, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., is politically significant, taking place in the hometown of Sengottaiyan, who was expelled from the AIADMK and recently joined TVK.

The event near the Vijayamangalam toll booth on the Perundurai highway is expected to attract close to 35,000 participants. To manage such a large turnout, the ground has been divided into 72 sections, with each capable of accommodating approximately 400 people. Organisers have set up four layers of barricades to control the crowd and ensure safety, leaving a buffer of 50 metres between Vijay’s campaign vehicle and the gathering.

The specially designed campaign van, brought to the venue late Wednesday night, is reinforced with iron sheets to prevent any breach by enthusiastic supporters. Arrangements at the rally reflect extensive planning.

Two lakh half-litre water bottles will be distributed to attendees, while 20 temporary drinking water tanks and 20 mobile toilet units have been set up across the venue.

To monitor the crowd and vehicle movement, 60 CCTV cameras have been installed along with drone surveillance.

Medical preparations include a team of 58 doctors and 14 ambulances stationed at the site to handle emergencies. Fourteen entry and exit routes have been prepared to ensure smooth movement for both the public and volunteers.

Parking facilities have been arranged a kilometre from the rally ground, with 20 acres earmarked for two-wheelers and 60 acres for four-wheelers.

A strong police presence has been deployed, with 1,797 personnel assigned to maintain law and order at the venue.

TVK administrator Sengottaiyan inspected the arrangements ahead of the event to ensure everything was in place.

Volunteers and supporters from Erode and surrounding districts are expected to arrive early to help coordinate crowd movement and assist attendees.

For Vijay and his supporters, the rally marks an opportunity to demonstrate political strength, particularly in western Tamil Nadu, as the party seeks to expand its influence.

The scale of preparations underscores the significance of the event, which could serve as a major stepping stone in consolidating TVK’s presence ahead of future electoral battles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor