Vijay to launch TVK membership app tomorrow, intensify statewide enrollment campaign

Chennai, July 29 Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay is all set to formally launch the party’s official membership mobile application on Tuesday, marking a key milestone in the party’s mission to build a broad-based grassroots network across Tamil Nadu, ahead of next year's Assembly polls.

The launch event will take place at the party’s headquarters in Panaiyur here during a high-level meeting of TVK’s district Secretaries and constituency in-charges.

The new mobile application is designed to streamline the process of enrolling new members and provide the party with a centralised digital infrastructure for organisational growth.

For the past several days, there has been mounting speculation about the app, which is expected to play a crucial role in TVK’s state-wide membership drive.

With the official rollout, the party leadership believes the app will serve as a catalyst for reaching its ambitious target of enrolling two crore members.

So far, the party claims that over 1.5 crore people across Tamil Nadu have already signed up through an earlier online registration platform introduced shortly after the party’s formation.

TVK sources say that the mobile application will allow users to register, receive updates, and possibly engage with the party’s initiatives directly. It is seen as part of a wider digital strategy aimed at building a tech-savvy, youth-centric political movement led by Vijay.

In addition to the app, the party is also gearing up to form a dedicated WhatsApp coordination group, connecting district and constituency-level leaders directly with the party’s central command. The move is intended to enhance internal communication and streamline the dissemination of instructions from the leadership, especially as the party begins active political engagement in the lead-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Vijay had launched his political outfit in February 2024 and conducted a massive rally in the Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu in October 2023. TVK insiders say the twin initiatives - the launch of the membership app and the formation of the coordination group - signal the party’s intent to blend grassroots mobilisation with digital efficiency.

