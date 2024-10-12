Vijayadashami celebrated with gaiety in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan

Patna, Oct 12 The Vijayadashmi (Dussehra) celebration in Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan concluded with grandeur on Saturday.

The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, and former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The leaders ceremoniously began the event by shooting arrows, symbolising the traditional victory of good over evil, as portrayed in the Ramayana.

Approximately 1 lakh people gathered to witness the event, which went off peacefully. The Patna Dussehra Committee organised the installation of three large effigies representing Ravan, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran, along with a symbolic Lanka in Gandhi Maidan.

This year’s celebrations stood out due to the impressive height of the effigies: The effigy of Ravan stood at 80 feet, which was 10 feet taller than last year's.

Effigies of Meghnath and Kumbhkaran were 75 feet tall, also increased by 10 feet compared to the previous year.

The event marked a significant occasion for Patna, blending tradition and festivity on a massive scale.

The district administration of Patna took extensive measures to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the grand Vijayadashmi (Dussehra) celebration at Gandhi Maidan. To manage the massive crowds and prevent traffic congestion, the administration barricaded all roads leading to Gandhi Maidan, enforcing a strict no-vehicle zone starting from 2 pm on the day of the event.

As a result, people attending the celebration had to walk 1 to 2 kilometres to reach the venue.

For public convenience, gates 1 to 12 were designated for general entry and exit, while gate 13 was reserved for VVIPs and media personnel, ensuring smooth access and security for dignitaries.

This celebration wasn't just limited to Patna. Dussehra festivities were observed across the state in all district headquarters as well as in smaller subdivisions and blocks, demonstrating the widespread cultural significance of the festival.

The well-organised events reflected the state's commitment to maintaining tradition while ensuring safety and accessibility for all attendees.

