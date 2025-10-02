Vijayadashami inspires us to follow path of truth, justice: President Murmu

New Delhi, Oct 2 President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Vijayadashami and prayed for inspiration to build a nation where people live in peace and harmony.

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is observed annually at the culmination of Shardiya Navaratri. Falling on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin in the Hindu lunisolar calendar, it symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

In a statement, President Murmu said, "On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all my countrymen."

"Symbolising the victory of Dharma over Adharma, the festival of Vijayadashami inspires us to follow the path of truth and justice," she added.

"Celebrated in various parts of the country as Ravana Dahan and Durga Puja, this festival reflects India's values. This festival gives us the message to abandon negative tendencies like anger and ego and adopt positive tendencies like struggle and bravery," she said.

"I wish that this festival inspires us to build a society and country where all people progress together in life with justice, equality, and harmony," the President added.

The word Vijayadashami itself is a combination of 'vijaya', meaning victory, and 'dashami', referring to the tenth day, denoting the festival that celebrates the triumph of righteousness over evil forces.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media and wished the countrymen on the auspicious occasion.

"Vijayadashami is a symbol of the victory of good and truth over evil and untruth. My wish is that on this sacred occasion, everyone receives the inspiration to continuously progress on the path of courage, wisdom, and devotion," PM Modi posted on X.

Extending his best wishes, he added, "My warmest greetings of Vijayadashami to my family members across the country."

