Vijayadashami marks triumph of truth and righteousness: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Oct 2 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the festival of Vijayadashami is a celebration of the victory of truth over falsehood and righteousness over unrighteousness.

He remarked that the day reminds us that no matter how challenging the path of truth may be, a bridge of solution is always formed.

Addressing the gathering at the 132nd National Dussehra Fair in Kota on Thursday, in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Chief Minister said the fair is not merely a festival but a living symbol of Rajasthan’s cultural heritage.

Sharma described the Kota Dussehra Fair as an event renowned across India for its grandeur and historical importance. It attracts tourists and devotees from across the country and abroad, serving as a confluence of religious faith, cultural programs, entertainment, and folk traditions.

Sharma also emphasised that Lord Shri Ram established Ramrajya by eradicating evils like Ravana and ensuring happiness and prosperity reached the last person in society. He said the state government, guided by the principle of “Man as Narayan and Deen as God,” is working to bring positive change in the lives of women, youth, farmers, and the poor.

He noted progress in women’s safety, women’s empowerment, and poverty alleviation through initiatives like the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Poverty Free Village Scheme, aimed at uplifting BPL families in 10,000 villages.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, addressing the gathering, said that Dussehra is a festival that celebrates the victory of truth over falsehood.

He recalled that Shri Ram defeated the arrogant Ravana by uniting people and building an army of righteousness. Birla urged citizens to follow the path of truth and morality to contribute to the development of the nation and the state.

He added that Kota’s Dussehra Fair is a historic symbol of tradition and culture, and echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Swadeshi, stressing that it will make the country self-reliant and developed. Birla also pointed out that the reduction in GST rates has directly benefited both indigenous producers and consumers.

He said that people this year are celebrating the savings by purchasing handicrafts and local products in large numbers at the fair. He extended greetings on Vijayadashami and expressed hope that the event would bring new prosperity and joy to artisans and craftsmen.

On this occasion, representatives of the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records presented a certificate to the Chief Minister for creating India’s largest effigy of Ravana, measuring 233 feet.

The effigy was traditionally set on fire by former Maharao Ijyeraj Singh, representing Lord Laxminarayan, amid spectacular fireworks that thrilled the audience. Earlier, on arriving at Kota’s Garh Palace, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were welcomed by former Maharao Ijyeraj Singh at the Darikhana.

Members of the royal family, estate holders, and a large number of citizens extended greetings for the festival. School Education Minister Madan Dilawar, Minister of State for Energy (Independent Charge) Hiralal Nagar, MLA Sandeep Sharma, Kalpana Devi, Mayor Kota South Rajiv Agarwal, along with several public representatives and a massive crowd of people, attended the Dussehra Fair celebrations.

