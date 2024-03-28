Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram, March 28 Congress Kerala unit's acting President M.M. Hassan on Thursday termed the Enforcement Directorate probe announced against the daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan his "punishment for hounding one of Kerala's most loved Chief Ministers, Oommen Chandy".

"Time will catch up with those who played foul and this is what we are going to see from the ED probe against Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan. Chandy was hounded and hunted starting from 2016 (when Vijayan assumed office for the first time), when top Kerala Police officials were asked to probe the solar scam and when they failed to find anything, it was handed to the CBI, but nothing surfaced," he said

The Congress leader claimed that even after Chandy passed away in July 2023, his family was not left alone.

"Vijayan will have to pay a heavy price for all he did against Chandy, who got exonerated in every case that was put against him. The funeral of Chandy speaks volumes about how the people looked up to Chandy," Hassan added

Noting Vijayan is presently under the scanner in a few cases, including Lavalin, gold smuggling, Life Mission corruption and four others. If a proper probe takes place, no one has a doubt that Vijayan will be behind bars... and the time for that to happen is not far," he claimed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor