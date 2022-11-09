Vijayan speaks 'the language of a terrorist': Kerala Guv

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 9 Hours after the Pinarayi Vijayan-led cabinet decided to float an Ordinance to replace the state governor as the chancellor of universities in Kerala, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday described the language of the Chief Minister to that of a terrorist.

"They (Vijayan government) targeted me and hence, I will not sit in judgment over my case. I am yet to get the Ordinance... once I get it, will go through it and will send it to the President," Khan said while interacting with a media outlet.

"The definition of a terrorist is one who uses force to get his political needs. He (Vijayan) has spoken about that I will have to face dire consequences. This is the language of a terrorist. I am ready to face the consequences and tell me where I should come so he can execute his plans," the Governor said.

Khan further said that right from his early days in politics, Vijayan has been resorting to political violence.

"Just search the 'general diary' which the police station has. It is there... on how he (Vijayan) he resorted to violence to bring out a murder accused," added Khan, who pointed out he did a bit of research to find out all these about Vijayan, to find out who he is.

The Kerala Governor went on to point out that the Supreme Court ruling is very clear with regards to appointment of Vice Chancellors as was seen in the case of West Bengal.

"In that case, it was clear that the UGC guidelines will prevail over the state guidelines," said Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor