Vijayapura Bank Robbery: Masked Thieves Loot 12–13 Kg Gold and Rs 1 Crore Cash From SBI Branch in Karnataka

Armed robbers covered their faces with masks and looted the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Karnataka's Vijayapura on Tuesday evening, September 16. As per the information, thieves decamped with 12 to 13 kg of gold jewellery and over Rs 1 crore cash after tying the hands of bank employees.

According to the Vijayapura Sub-Inspector of Police (SP), Lakshman B Nimbaragi, a robbery occurred at around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, where three to four robbers entered a bank and tied the hands and feet of the staff to loot the bank.

Vijayapura, Karnataka | SP Vijayapura Lakshman B Nimbaragi says, "On 16th September, around 6.30 pm, three or four robbers entered a bank and tied the hands and feet of the staff and looted the bank. They threatened the bank staff with pistols and handguns, stole cash and gold… pic.twitter.com/k2tkxL5qqx — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

Armed with pistols and handguns and wearing military style clothes with masks, they threatened the bank employees. According to preliminary information, one crore rupees in cash and 12-13 kg of gold jewellery were stolen," Nimbaragi told the news agency ANI. The SBI branch is located in the Chadchana town of the district.

Visuals From SBI Branch

VIDEO | Vijayapura, Karnataka: A gang of masked men struck at State Bank of India branch looting cash and gold worth crores on Tuesday evening. Police have launched manhunt to nab the criminals.#Bankloot#KarnatakaNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/51eq1Jen6Y — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 17, 2025

After receiving the information, police officials reached the bank and began their investigation with the help of the dog squad, took fingerprints from the spot and retrieved CCTV footage. The police also question bank staff individually in the case.

"We rushed to the spot after information was received about theft of cash and gold ornaments in the bank. At present, there is no clarity on how much money and gold ornaments have been stolen. Investigation is underway," SP Nimbargi.