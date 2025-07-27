Vijay‘s TVK issues guidelines to cadres ahead of TN Assembly election campaign

Chennai, July 27 Tamil superstar Vijay's party, TVK, has issued a set of instructions to party executives and volunteers in Tamil Nadu, emphasising discipline, restraint, and adherence to party norms as the state gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections.

The instructions were issued by TVK General Secretary N. Anand on Sunday here.

In a detailed message circulated within the party, Anand stated that the election campaign phase has begun and cautioned cadres to be extremely vigilant during this crucial period.

He urged all party workers to ensure that their actions do not bring disrepute to the party’s image, ideology, or objectives.

Anand categorically warned against the use of any words, images, stickers, or other materials not officially declared or approved by the party leadership. Such unapproved content, he said, should not be used under any circumstances -- whether in party events, campaigns, or other promotional activities.

Further, he directed that no unauthorised banner designs, logos, or slogans be used for campaign purposes. Only party-approved materials, including authorised logos, slogans, and photographs of the officially declared Chief Ministerial candidate and other senior leaders, are permitted.

Any violation of this directive will attract strict disciplinary action, he warned.

The General Secretary also instructed all party executives and volunteers to refrain from bursting firecrackers or conducting celebratory events during indoor meetings, public gatherings, or party-organised programmes.

He emphasised that such activities must be avoided entirely to maintain decorum and public safety.

Importantly, Anand stressed the need to maintain harmony with the general public.

He called upon party workers to ensure that their activities do not cause any inconvenience to the public or disrupt traffic. Instead, he urged cadres to engage with citizens in a friendly and respectful manner, portraying the party as one that stands close to the people.

These instructions come as the TVK intensifies its preparations for the upcoming polls, aiming to project a disciplined and people-friendly image. The party leadership is expected to monitor compliance closely in the coming weeks.

