Vijayvargiya credits PM Modi’s 'charismatic leadership' for BJP's election success

Bhopal, Dec 3 With the BJP heading towards a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, there are talks that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s flagship ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ helped the party retain power in the state.

However, BJP’s national General Secretary Kailash Vijyavargiya, who is leading by a huge margin of over 44,000 votes from the Indore-1 seat, has denied that the claim.

According to Vijayvargiya, the overwhelming mandate in favour of the BJP is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Expressing his happiness over the party’s landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the senior BJP leader said, “This is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charismatic leadership.”

When reporters asked if CM Chouhan’s flagship ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ played a crucial role behind BJP's election success, Vijayvargiya said, “Ladli Behna Yojana was in Madhya Pradesh, not in Chhattisgarh or Rajasthan. But we achieved majority in these states also. It means, this victory is because of PM Modi’s leadership.”

Notably, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had launched the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ six months before the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Under this scheme, the state government provides cash benefit of Rs 1,250 per month to the women of the state, with certain conditions.

The scheme was launched to counter the high anti-incumbency against two decades of BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh.

Now, as the BJP is set to retain power with a brute majority, an assessment is being made that women voted for the BJP because of the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana.

