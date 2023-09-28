Vijayvargiya son's supporters stage protest at BJP office to demand ticket for him

Bhopal, Sep 28 Sitting BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, the son of party's national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, staged a protest at party headquarters here on Thursday, demanding he also be fielded in the coming Assembly polls, along with the father.

Around 100 supporters of Akash Vijayvargiya came to Bhopal in three buses from Indore and barged into the BJP headquarters chanting slogans in his support, demanding that he should be given ticket for the upcoming Assembly election.

Sources told IANS that a group of supporters met Union Minister and state election in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and said Akash Vijayvargiya has served the people of Indore and he should be given ticket again.

Akash Vijayvargiya is sitting MLA from Indore-3 Assembly seat. The party has fielded his father from Indore-1.

Since the day, the BJP released its first list, which included the name of Kailash Vijayvargiya and three Union Ministers - Narendra Singh Tomar, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Prahlad Patel, resentment has started among Akash Vijayvargiya's supporters.

Even Kailash Vijayvargiya has openly said that he wasn't planed to contest the Assembly election. As the party has given ticket to senior Vijayvargiya, there is possibility that his son would not get the ticket.

The BJP has so far fielded 79 candidates for total 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress yet to relase its list.

