Vikarabad Accident: 4 Killed, 17 Injured After Tourist Bus Collides with Parked Truck in Parigi

Four dead, 17 injured in a major road accident took place in Telangana's Vikarabad district in early hours of Tuesday, May 20, when a tourist bus rammed into a stationary lorry on the Bijapur-Hyderabad National Highway near Rangapur under the Parigi police station limits. The bus was carrying several people from Chenveli village in Chevella mandal of Ranga Reddy district, who had travelled to Parigi for an auspicious function. While returning, the bus collided with a lorry parked on the roadside.

One person died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital. 17 others sustained injuries, with the condition of six reported to be critical. The injured have been shifted to Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad for advanced treatment. The bodies of the victims were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem examination (PME). Further details are awaited.