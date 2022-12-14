Vikas Dubey's relatives held for murder

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 14 A relative of the slain gangster Vikas Dubey, has been arrested for allegedly killing a 26-year-old man in Dhakapurwa village over an old enmity.

The police took the victim Sharad Dwiwedi to the Community Health Centre, where the doctors declared him dead.

According to reports, Jayant and his son Himanshu, relatives of Vikas Dubey, (who was the main accused in the Bikru massacre), shot Sharad Dwiwedi when he had gone to his farm with his uncle Praveen Dwiwedi.

Jayant and Himanshu started abusing Sharad and his uncle and when Praveen protested, they opened fire in which Sharad was injured.

Hearing the gunshot, villagers gathered and caught hold of the accused and his father and after severe beating, handed them over to the police.

The police spokesman said that Jayant and Himanshu are being interrogated and the matter is under investigation.

