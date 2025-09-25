Vikas Sheel appointed Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh as Amitabh Jain retires

Raipur, Sep 25 In a major development in the administrative arena, senior IAS officer Vikas Sheel from the 1994 batch has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh.

His appointment follows the retirement of Amitabh Jain, a 1989 batch officer, who served the state with distinction during his tenure.

The General Administration Department issued the official order on Thursday, confirming Sheel’s elevation to the highest bureaucratic post in the state.

Known for his extensive experience in governance and public administration, Sheel’s appointment is expected to bring continuity and renewed momentum to Chhattisgarh’s administrative framework.

Vikas Sheel has held several prominent positions at both the state and central levels.

Most recently, he served as Executive Director (India) at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila.

He was recalled by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to assume the role of Chief Secretary.

Prior to this, Sheel was Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, where he played a key role in shaping national health policies and coordinating India’s pandemic response.

An engineer by training, Sheel holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering.

His career includes impactful stints as District Collector in Koriya, Bilaspur, and Raipur, along with senior roles in Education, Food, General Administration, and Health within the Chhattisgarh Secretariat.

He also served as Mission Director for the Jal Jeevan Mission under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, contributing to rural water supply reforms.

Outgoing Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain retired after a long and distinguished career in public service. His tenure was marked by strategic planning, infrastructure development, and effective crisis management, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The transition comes at a pivotal time as Chhattisgarh prepares to address legislative and developmental priorities under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

A meeting between the Chief Minister and the newly appointed Chief Secretary is expected soon to outline key governance objectives.

Senior officials have welcomed Sheel’s appointment, citing his deep understanding of both state-level dynamics and central coordination. His leadership is anticipated to guide Chhattisgarh’s administrative agenda in the years ahead.

