Vikram Dev Dutt takes over as CMD of Air India

Vikram Dev Dutt, a 1993-batch IAS officer has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India on Friday.

Dutt took over from Rajiv Bansal, Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, who was at the helm of Air India so far, said the official statement.

Vikram Dev Dutt is an IAS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre. Born in 1969, Dutt has been appointed the Air India CMD in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.

Prior to this assignment, Dutt was serving as the Principal Secretary of the Services Department in March, 2021. Earlier, he was appointed as Principal Secretary for the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi Government in June, 2020.

A BTech in Electronics and an MBA, Dutt has held key portfolios in his career, including serving as Principal Secretary, Finance in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands government, Secretary of Tourism in the Government of Goa, Secretary in the Transport Department of Delhi government, Joint Secretary in the Personnel and General Administration, Daman Diu/Dadra Nagar Haveli.

( With inputs from ANI )

