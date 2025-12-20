'Vikram Samvat' calendar not connected with birth or death of a person: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Dec 20 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday that India's traditional change of year (New Year) follows 'Vikram Samvat' calendar, which is not connected with "birth or death" of any particular person.

"We follow the 'Vikram Samvat' to shift from one year to another, which has nothing to do with death or birth of any individual. 'Vikram Samvat' represents prosperity, growth and good governance system," CM Yadav said while addressing an event organised by "Young Entrepreneurs Forum (YEF) Bharat" in Indore.

According to Hindu traditions, the day of Chaitra Pratipada, which falls between March and April is regarded as renewal, hope, and celebrations, as people across India come together to mark the start of a fresh year.

Addressing the large gathering of young entrepreneurs from across the country at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore, the Chief Minister said that Madhya Pradesh has witnessed all- round growth in the past two years of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government and the 'bhoomi-pujan' of new industrial setups worth more than two lakh crore will be done between December 25 and 31.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the event organised at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore.

The week-long event will focus on building a community of like-minded, values-driven entrepreneurs while promoting ethical, responsible, and nation-centric business practices which will accelerate India's economic growth.

Founded by entrepreneurs from Madhya Pradesh, YEF Bharat is a collective platform of disciplined, organised, and responsible entrepreneurs inspired by the spirit of national service.

More than a business forum, YEF Bharat represents a growing movement of young Indians who believe that entrepreneurship must contribute to national unity, community development, and the progress of the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor