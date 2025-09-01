Vikran Engineering IPO Allotment Today: Here Are the Steps to Check Share Allotment Status Online

Vikran Engineering, a Thane-based EPC company, was subscribed 20.38 times, of which Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed 14.04 times, followed by non-institutional investors by 52.90 times, while retail individual investors subscribed 10.7 times. Investors now await the allotment status of Vikran Engineering's initial public offering (IPO), which is likely today.

The IPO opened on August 26, 2025, and the last date was on August 29. The IPO listing date is on September 3, 2025 and will be listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company will credit equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on September 2 and also give refunds on the same day to non-allotment investors.

Investors can check the allotment status of the Vikran Engineering IPO online by visiting the official websites of BSE, NSE and Groww. To check the status online, investors must follow the following steps:

Vikran Engineering IPO Allotment Status on BSE

1. Visit the BSE official website at www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2. Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type.

3. Select 'VIKRAN' from the drop-down.

4. Enter PAN number and Application No.

5. Click on Submit.

Your Vikran Engineering IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Vikran Engineering IPO GMP

The Vikran Engineering IPO GMP today is Rs 6 per share, according to the portals, which show a grey market premium. This indicates that in the grey market, Vikran Engineering shares are trading higher by Rs 6 per share than their issue price.

Considering the issue price of Vikran Engineering IPO GMP, the estimated listing price of the Thane-base company shared would be Rs 103 per share, which is at a premium of over 6% to the issue price of Rs 97 per share.