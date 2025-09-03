Vikran Engineering IPO Listing: Thane-Based Company's Shares Listed at Rs 99, Gains Just 2% Premium

EPC company Vikran Engineering's shares were listed on Wednesday, September 3, at a 2% premium to its cut of price from Rs 97 to Rs 99. The Thane-based firm's shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with a meagre premium of just 2%. Vikran Engineering shares were listed on NSE at Rs 99, which is just 2% higher than its IPO price of Rs 97.

Vikran Engineering GMP

The listing premium was also much lower than the grey market estimates. Vikran Engineering shares were trading at Rs 104 per share in the grey market before listing, showing a grey market premium (GMP) of around 7%. But on its debut in the market, its premium was limited to just 2%.

Vikran Engineering's Rs 772 crore IPO received a good response from investors. This IPO, which was open from August 26 to August 29, 2025 received a total subscription of more than 24 times. The company had fixed the price band of the shares at Rs 92-97 per share.

The company said that it will use Rs 541 crore out of the amount raised through the IPO to meet working capital requirements. The remaining amount will be used for other general corporate purposes. Vikran Engineering provides services on turnkey basis, covering complete responsibility from concept design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning.

What Should Investors Do?

"Short-term investors can book profits if they get a premium of more than 15-20%. Long-term investors should keep an eye on the company's earnings and continue investing only if they are confident about its future," said Akhilesh Desai, research analyst at Ajcon Global Services told Money Control.

Meanwhile, Narendra Solanki, Head of Fundamental Research, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said, "Vikran Engineering is in a strong position due to its record of consistently completing large projects on time, asset-light model and pan-India presence. The company is well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities in the fast-growing infrastructure sector. Investors can hold it for the long term."