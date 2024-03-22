Viksit Bharat Ambassador meet-up: Chennai residents give thumbs up to Modi govt’s 2047 vision

New Delhi, March 22 At the Viksit Bharat Ambassador (VBA) meet-up program in Chennai, the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Anurag Thakur enumerated achievements of past ten years and also shed light on Modi government’s vision for Viksit Bharat 2027.

A couple of Chennai residents, in conversation with IANS, gave thumbs up to the Viskit Bharat 2047 mission and also heaped praise on progressive and ground-breaking initiatives, launched under the Modi government.

Srivatsa, a Chennai-based resident lauding the initiative, said, “Everyone should become part of the Viksit Bharat journey because a collective effort will help achieve the mission before the 2047 deadline.

He said that today youths are being coaxed and cajoled to join the India growth story while the government is making adequate funding to support the entrepreneurs and other stakeholders. All this will add pace to the all-round growth of the country.

Another resident Rangaraj, excited at his first participation in the VBA meet-up program, called it a landmark step and said that this initiative will enthuse and energize people of the country to take an active role in taking forward the Viksit Bharat 2027 mission.

Umesh Agarwal, a Chennai-based entrepreneur told IANS that the Viksit Bharat campaign will take the country to new heights.

“We are already nearing $5 trillion economy and $40 trillion economy is the stipulated target by 2047. PM Modi is trying to make the country ‘atmanirbhar’ in many sectors including aviation, semi-conductors, defence, genetics, space,” he said while praising the GIFT city, a sign of the nation’s rising economic prowess.

He further said that the Modi government is generously funding entrepreneurs who have an intent to generate jobs and enterprise. Railways and airports have undergone huge transformations while highways and expressways are being built at a fast pace. All these make for a good foundation of Viksit Bharat 2047.

“Entrepreneurship is getting good support. Today, there are 5 crore MSEs in the country and they are the backbone of the economy. Besides corporates, they are also getting good support from the government because, without their contribution, India can’t achieve its true potential,” he added.

Laxminarayanan, another resident of Chennai showered lavish praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also credited him for making India popular on the world stage and also giving the Indian diaspora a new-found identity and respect.

“PM Modi’s charisma and aura on foreign soil has uplifted the morale and spirit of the Indian diaspora,” he said.

He said that India was now realising its true potential as it has taken a tough stance on border issues including Pakistan and China while also won the goodwill of global powers by initiatives like Vaccine Maitri.

“Domestically, Swachch Bharat Yojana has brought respite to lakhs and crores of women deprived of basic hygiene while the linking of bank accounts with Aadhar has prevented leakages to 100 per cent in government schemes,” he added.

Notably, the Viksit Bharat Ambassador (VBA) meet-ups and events are being organised across the country with an aim to encourage citizens to take responsibility for contributing to India’s development. Through these events, the participants are encouraged to engage in constructive discussions, exchange ideas and also to explore practical solutions to nagging problems.

Through the Viksit Bharat Ambassador programs, the participants are informed about the transformative journey in the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Attendees are informed about achievements pertaining to various sectors including the economy, and start-ups leading to the nation’s remarkable progress.

