Viksit Bharat Ambassador meet-up: India will be among world’s top 3 economies by 2027-28, says Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi, April 20 Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, attending the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Srinagar meet-up event on Saturday, highlighted the country’s transformational journey in the past ten years, saying that India is set to outclass Germany and Japan in next few years and will emerge as top three economies in the world.

“Bharat cannot be Viksit without a Viksit Kashmir,” he said addressing the Viksit Bharat event which was attended by more than 300 participants hailing from various backgrounds including writers, students, working professionals and notable figures.

Recounting India’s economic growth, Hardeep Puri said that India accounted for 25 per cent of global GDP in the 1700s but it gradually dipped to just 2 per cent by 1947, as documented by noted experts.

“The country which once enjoyed ‘sone ki chidiya’ status lost its prowess during British rule and even after decades of Independence, remained under the Fragile Five category till 2014,” said the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs.

He added that the ‘real’ transition began under the Modi government and in the past ten years, the country has moved from the top 11 economies to the top 5 economies of the world.

“The country is set to surpass Germany and Japan and will become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027-28,” he said.

As per official estimates, India should become a 40 trillion dollar economy by 2040, which is currently hovering around 3.5 trillion dollar.

The Union Minister also urged for the participation of all in the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission and said that the dream wouldn’t be possible without the active support and coordination of the ‘ambassadors’ of change.

He said that India is on the verge of leaving behind the US in terms of Metro Network.

“Currently, India’s operational metro network stands at about 950 kms. In the next 2-3 years, it will become the second largest metro network surpassing the US,” the Union Minister told Viksit Bharat ambassadors.

In specific reference to Jammu and Kashmir, he said that under the Smart project, more than 68 projects worth Rs 6,800 crores were conceived out of which those worth Rs 3,200 crore projects have already been completed.

He also said that Jammu and Kashmir has more potential than Switzerland but it got ‘left out’ because of man-made crises and also emphasised that the Modi government was committed to its all-round development.

Highlighting one of the government’s key policies, the minister said that we are moving from women-centred development to women-led development.

“In my 39 years of service as a diplomat, I have seen, wherever the country has moved from women-centred to women-led development, its GDP sees a jump of at least 20-30 per cent,” he said while sharing a personal experience.

He said that the government is working towards this objective and Awas Yojana, with houses registered in the name of women members of the household and 33 per cent reservation in elected bodies is part of the larger mission.

He also gave an insight into how the welfare policies of the Modi government have brought an unprecedented change in people’s lives.

“Under Ujjawala Yojana, 32 crore have got LPG cylinders as compared to earlier 14 crore connections in 2014 while gas pipeline has been extended from 14,000 km to over 20,000 km in past ten years,” he said.

