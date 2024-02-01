Viksit Bharat Budget Benefits Every Section of Society and Lays Foundation for Developed India, Says PM Modi (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a video on Thursday (February 1) after the Budget 2024 and praised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the Viksit Bharat Budget. PM Modi stated that it benefits every section of society and lays the foundation for a developed India.

Praising his government's Interim Budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister said the capital expenditure would touch a record high of 11,11,111 crore while keeping the fiscal deficit in check, achieving a "sweet spot".

In a speech in Hindi after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget for 2024, the PM said, "This is an Interim Budget, but it is also an inclusive and innovative Budget. There is a confidence of continuity in this Budget. It covers the stages of Viksit Bharat, empowering youth, women, the poor, and farmers."

PM Narendra Modi on Budget 2024: Viksit Bharat Budget Benefits Every Section of Society and Lays Foundation for Developed India.

The #ViksitBharatBudget benefits every section of the society and lays the foundation for a developed India. https://t.co/RgGTulmTac — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2024

"Nirmala's Budget is the future development of India. This budget makes the foundation of Viksit Bharat 2047 stronger and guarantees the people of the country. I congratulate Nirmala and her team," he added, emphasizing the budget's significance for the young population of the country.

In Budget 2024, a 1 lakh crore fund has been planned for research and innovation, PM Modi highlighted, noting that keeping the fiscal deficit and expenditure in check at 11,11,111 crore achieves a "sweet spot" and creates employment opportunities in the country.