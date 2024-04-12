Viksit Bharat Meet-up: India moving ahead to reclaim 'Sone Ki Chidiya' status, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Mumbai, April 12 The Viksit Bharat Ambassadors Meet-up held here on Friday saw the participation of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the spiritual guru and founder of the Art of Living Foundation, and noted singer Sonu Nigam.

Addressing the gathering, Ravi Shankar said, “Viksit Bharat begins with the development of the human being which has two important constituents -- head and heart. The head wants the latest technology, while the heart longs for the ancient and olden civilisation.

“Today’s Bharat is witnessing a rare blend, unseen earlier, i.e., feeling proud of our cultural heritage while also moving ahead with multi-faceted growth in all sectors."

“We should be proud of our roots and culture. In the last 10 years, I have seen a new awakening towards our civilisation, culture, and heritage. India’s image on the world stage has reached its zenith today,” he said, attributing the growth to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong leadership.

He also urged the people to maintain a positive attitude for realising the dreams of Viksit Bharat, saying, "The dream of Ram Rajya can be achieved only when everyone’s basic needs are fulfilled."

“I have travelled to many countries but I have not seen such incredible growth anywhere else other than India. I have never seen such fast-paced growth of the economy and spirituality in such a short time,” he said.

“There was a time when India was called the 'Sone Ki Chidiya' (golden bird). Today we are again moving towards that status,” the spiritual leader added.

He also lauded the government on India’s successful vaccination programme during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the country helped other nations defeat the disease.

He also urged the gathering to celebrate the festival of democracy by casting their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Citing the case of a Moscow church turning into a swimming pool in Communist Russia before being restored decades later, Ravi Shankar said, “Spiritual beliefs can’t be suppressed... One should always be proud of one’s culture and civilisation."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor