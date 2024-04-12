Viksit Bharat Meet-up: Piyush Goyal calls for grand Ram Navami celebrations, Sonu Nigam croons Ram bhajan

New Delhi, April 12 At the Viksit Bharat Ambassadors Meet-up on Friday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the country has seen exponential growth in the last 10 years under the Narendra Modi government, as he urged everyone to celebrate the Ram Navami festival, the first after the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, on a grand scale.

“India has become self-reliant in many sectors and is heading to achieve Aatmanirbharta in the other spheres as well. In the past 10 years, the country achieved enormous growth and as envisaged under the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission, the next 25 years will see more development works," the Union Minister said.

Piyush Goyal also said that India is entering a crucial stage and the next few years will be vital.

“From a weak nation to a strong country, India has undergone enormous transition in the last few years and is raring to achieve more,” he said.

The Union Minister also said that today India is moving ahead with the motto of achieving the ‘Sone Ki Chidiya’ status, as existed earlier, and this effort needs contributions from the 140 crore population of the country.

Underlining the need to maintain a blend of economic prosperity and spiritual growth, he said the nation will move ahead on the path of robust growth only when it takes pride in its cultural identity.

He also referred to the years-old television advertisement - ‘Neighbours Envy, Owners Pride’ - and called it the reality of today’s India.

"Ram Lalla has returned to his home after 500 years and this is going to be the first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The whole country should celebrate this moment with aplomb and confidence,” Piyush Goyal said.

He also said the government is working to uplift the living standards of the poor, ensuring a level-playing field for the downtrodden, and setting the stage for robust growth, as he urged the Viskit Bharat ambassadors to actively contribute to this mission.

Speaking at the event, acclaimed singer Sonu Nigam recalled an experience from his Japan visit five years ago.

“I was in Japan five years ago. While people talk about their (Japanese people's) love for their country, today I see the same thing in India. I am very proud to be a part of this country, which is moving ahead keeping its head high, and taking on every challenge with aplomb and confidence,” Sonu Nigam said.

The singer also treated the audience with a devotional bhajan dedicated to Lord Ram.

