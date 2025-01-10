Viksit Bharat: Young leaders call for bridging digital divide, focusing on MSMEs

New Delhi, Jan 10 The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 kicked off on Friday with an array of activities as the participants engaged in thematic presentations and competitions focusing on themes ranging from technology to sustainable future and infrastructure to women empowerment.

Pratishta from Telangana, who took part in the event on Tech for Viksit Bharat, said, "There is a need to bridge the tech divide between urban and rural states. For this, we need to set up tech hubs that would encourage leaders, practitioners and researchers to come to rural areas and educate people on how to use the apps they develop."

Rahul Arora, a Delhi resident, who took part in the event themed 'Making India the Global Manufacturing Powerhouse', said, "It is ideal that in 2025 we are discussing manufacturing issues aimed at building a developed India by 2047."

He said the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are the biggest bet of India for fast development and what is critical is the alignment of resources, workforce and government policy or bureaucracy.

"We are grateful for this opportunity to interact with bureaucrats who, I am sure, would frame the right kind of policy for the alignment of resources and policy at the right time," he said.

Durga Prasad Bhandari from Sikkim, who took part in an event on vision for Viksit Bharat 2047, said, "I envision a developed nation where there are no conflicts over religion or language."

"People should keep nation first and patriotism should bring us together for the march forward," he said, highlighting the need to make India a sporting powerhouse.

"We need to strike a balance between modernity and our ancient knowledge and heritage while moving ahead towards Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.

The themes identified for the participants under Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 were: 'Tech for Viksit Bharat', 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi', 'Empowering Youth for Viksit Bharat', 'Enhancing Productivity in Agriculture', 'Making India the Startup Capital of the World', 'Making India a Sporting and FIT Nation', 'Making India the Global Manufacturing Powerhouse', 'Steering India Towards a Sustainable Future', 'Building the Infrastructure for the Future' and 'Empowering Women and Improving Social Indicators'.

The event also featured a variety of creative competitions, including painting, story writing, music, dance, declamation, and poetry, allowing participants to express their vision for a developed India.

In addition, the attendees embarked upon enriching excursions to the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, offering a deeper connection with India’s history and governance.

The event also promised the participants an interaction with Union Ministers, Members of Parliament and policymakers, encouraging meaningful discussions and collaboration on key developmental issues.

These exchanges were aimed at bridging the gap between the aspirations of the youth and governmental actions, fostering impactful conversations that contribute to India's progress and growth, according to an official statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor