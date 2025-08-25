Viksit Maharashtra 2047 document should reflect resolution, views of masses: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 25 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 document should reflect the resolutions, views and concepts of masses and it should be a guide while pursuing any plan, initiative or decision in the future. He was speaking at the meeting where the presentation was made on Viksit Maharashtra 2047 document.

The departments of Agriculture, Urban Development, Home, Cultural Affairs, Public Health, Medical Education, Tourism , General Administration (Services), Transport and Ports and Public Works made presentations about their contributions in the vision document.

“A vision document is being prepared to make the state Viksit Maharashtra by 2047, including short-term , medium-term and long-term goals. For this, more than four lakh citizens have registered their participation in this initiative. This vision document should reflect the concepts, resolutions and views of the people,” said the chief minister.

CM Fadnavis said that once the goal is set, the path to achieving the goal is also paved. From that perspective, the path is being prepared through this 'Vision Document' for the achievement of the goal of a Viksit Maharashtra.

“The measures suggested in the draft Vision Document should be implemented to make the state the best not only in the country but also at the global level. The goal set by each department is achievable. For this, the agencies should take action keeping in mind modern technology, new concepts and the current situation in the world,” he added.

CM Fadnavis thanked the people for their active participation in the preparation of this document, saying that it underscores their sentiments towards the development of the state. Expressing satisfaction that this vision document is being prepared through a thorough thinking process, he said that the challenges facing the state for the overall development have come to the fore in it preparation.

He pointed out that preparing the vision document has also made it clear that although this path is difficult it is not impossible. He also expressed confidence that this will emerge as a very important document for the creation of a Viksit Maharashtra.

