"Vile And Cowardly Act": Rahul Gandhi Condemns Online Threats Targeting YS Sharmila, Vivekananda Reddy's Daughter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vehemently condemned the threats and trolls targeting YS Sharmila, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, and Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of the late Congress leader Vivekananda Reddy. Terming it a 'vile and cowardly act,' Gandhi expressed unwavering support for the two women.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi remarked, "Insulting and threatening women, a vile and cowardly act, is unfortunately the most common weapon of the weak. The Congress Party and I stand firmly beside YS Sharmila ji and Suneetha Ji and strongly condemn this disgraceful attack."

Responding to the online harassment, APCC chief YS Sharmila referred to the trolls as 'paid' and labeled them as 'cowards.' She asserted, "Only the cowards resort to cruelty when confronted with impending defeat. Their actions may be vicious, but we derive strength from the support and affection shown by the people of Andhra Pradesh."

Former Union Minister MM Pallam Raju shared a media report on Saturday highlighting that Suneetha Narreddy, the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, has lodged a complaint with the Gachibowli cybercrime police station in Hyderabad against an individual for making abusive and threatening posts on Facebook.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also condemned the threats against the APCC President and demanded strict action against those responsible.

In a post on X, Sachin Pilot wrote, "APCC President @realyssharmila ji and Suneetha ji are facing harassment from trolls. This not only disrespects them but also contradicts the principles of civility and healthy discourse in public life. While there may be different political ideologies and perspectives, such personal attacks should be condemned in the strongest terms, and strict action must be taken against individuals."

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal expressed concern over the situation, stating, "Certain elements in Andhra Pradesh are clearly rattled by the huge support Smt.@realyssharmilaji and the Congress are getting with every passing day." He strongly condemned the death threats and trolling against Sharmila and Suneetha, affirming the entire party's support against attempts to tarnish their reputation and the legacy of YS Rajashekhar Reddy.