Village head shot dead in Bihar’s Siwan, election rivalry suspected

Patna, Dec 3 Fear has gripped Bihar’s Siwan district after a village head (Mukhiya) was gunned down by unidentified assailants in broad daylight on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Fulwaria Crossing under the Raghunathpur police station area.

The victim, Radha Sah, was the Mukhiya of Gopi Pattev Panchayat in Raghunathpur block.

According to the police, the village head had reached Fulwaria crossing for some work when unidentified miscreants opened fire at him.

Sah collapsed on the spot and succumbed.

Police suspect that the attack may be linked to election rivalry, though officers said it is too early to make a definitive conclusion.

Notably, Assembly elections were recently conducted in the Raghunathpur constituency, increasing the possibility of political tension being a motive.

Following the attack, senior police officials rushed to the spot and have begun investigating the matter.

The district police recovered the dead body and sent it for the post-mortem in Sadar Hospital, Siwan.

Police have registered an FIR at the Raghunathpur police station.

Statements from the victim’s family are being recorded, and officers are scanning nearby CCTV footage to identify the attackers.

The incident has raised serious concerns about security in the district and has left residents shaken.

Police teams are collecting all available information to trace the culprits.

Earlier in the day, a female teacher was gunned down by two unidentified bike-borne attackers in the Araria district.

The incident took place at a time when the deceased was on her way to school in Khabadh Kanhaili village, under the Narpatganj police station area.

The deceased, Shivani Kumari (28), posted at Middle School Khabadh Kanhaili and originally a resident of Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, was travelling from her rented house in Forbesganj when she was intercepted by two bikers.

According to an official, about a hundred metres from the school, near a Shiva temple, two masked men on a motorcycle stopped her scooter, forced her to remove her helmet, and then shot her in the head at point-blank range.

Shivani died on the spot.

