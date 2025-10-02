Villager brutally killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur over alleged police link

Raipur, Oct 2 In a brutal act of violence that has sent shockwaves through Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Bastar region, Maoists have murdered a villager after accusing him of being a police informer.

The victim, identified as Madkam Bhima, was a resident of Pujarikanker village under the jurisdiction of Usur Police Station in Bijapur district.

According to police officials, the incident occurred around 9.00 p.m. on October 1, when a group of armed Maoists arrived at Bhima’s residence.

Eyewitness accounts and preliminary investigation suggest that the assailants forcibly entered his home, accused him of passing information to security forces, and dragged him outside. There, in full view of terrified villagers, they attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, inflicting fatal injuries.

The Usur Police Station received information about the murder shortly after the incident. A team was dispatched to verify the report, and upon confirmation, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Police officials have launched an investigation and assured that all necessary legal action is being taken.

“This was a cowardly and inhuman act,” said a senior police officer from Bijapur. “Targeting innocent villagers under the pretext of suspicion is a tactic Maoists have long used to instil fear and suppress dissent. We are committed to ensuring justice for the victim and his family.”

The killing has once again highlighted the persistent threat posed by Maoist insurgents in the region, where civilians often find themselves caught between the crossfire of extremist violence and counter-insurgency operations. The accusation of being a police informer has become a common justification for such targeted killings, despite the lack of evidence in many cases.

Local residents expressed grief and outrage over Bhima’s death, describing him as a quiet and hardworking man with no known political affiliations.

Security forces have intensified patrolling in the area, and efforts are underway to identify the perpetrators.

This incident adds to a growing list of civilian casualties in Maoist-affected districts of Chhattisgarh, underscoring the urgent need for stronger protective measures and community engagement to counter extremist influence and safeguard innocent lives.

