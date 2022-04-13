Villager shot and injured by militants in J&K
By IANS | Published: April 13, 2022 09:36 PM2022-04-13T21:36:03+5:302022-04-13T21:45:21+5:30
Srinagar, April 13 A villager in J&K's Kulgam district was shot and injured by militants on Wednesday, police said.
The man was identified as Satish Singh, resident of Pombay village of Kulgam.
"He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The area has been surrounded for searches," a source said.
