Villager shot and injured by militants in J&K

Srinagar, April 13 A villager in J&K's Kulgam district was shot and injured by militants on Wednesday, police said.

The man was identified as Satish Singh, resident of Pombay village of Kulgam.

"He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The area has been surrounded for searches," a source said.

