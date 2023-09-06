Villagers attack BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in MP's Neemuch

Bhopal, Sep 6 The ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ of the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh came under attack while it was on its way through Neemuch district.The incident happened late on Tuesday when a group of villagers pelted stones at several vehicles passing in the convoy that was passing through the Rawli village in the district.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media showing a large number of villagers, including women blocking the convoy. The villagers were also seen manhandling the police personnel who were trying to control the situation.

The villagers were annoyed due to the acquisition of land for the expansion of Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in the area, reports said.

The BJP has blamed Congress for the stone pelting incident. "Istrongly condemn this action by the Congress, and we will not let these hooligans go unpunished. Stringent legal action will be taken against them," MP BJP president V. D. Sharma said.

He added that the Congress members, alarmed by the overwhelming public support for the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra, resorted to violence in Neemuch by attacking the procession and vandalising vehicles.

The Congress denied Sharma's allegation, saying the villagers were annoyed because of corruption in land acquisition in the area.

"Congress has nothing to do with this incident. Such reaction from members of the public is coming due to the BJP's own sin," state Congress media in-charge K. K. Mishra said.

With the Assembly elections slated to be held later this year in Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to organise five Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the state.

Neemuch Collector Dinesh Jain said he has sought a report from the administration and the police deployed in the convoy and the action would be taken against those involved in creating ruckus.

