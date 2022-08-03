Villagers in Bihar's Muzaffarpur attack raid team, 6 injured

Patna, Aug 3 Six members of a raid team were injured after the villagers attacked them for arresting an elderly person allegedly involved in manufacturing and selling of countrymade liquor in Damodarpur village Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday.

A team of the excise department received information that country-made liquor was being manufactured and sold in Damodarpur village. Accordingly, a large team which also included police was constituted for the raid to arrest the operators.

"We reached the village and arrested one Jamun Singh (78) over his illegal involvement in manufacturing and selling country-made liquor. While returning, a large number of villagers, including women, surrounded us and demanded his release. On our refusal they attacked us and took away the arrested person," said an inspector rank officer of the excise department.

Six police personnel, including women, were injured in the attack. The official claimed that the raid conducted on the village was the part of preventive measures to avoid hooch tragedy in the district.

Meanwhile, villagers claimed that the police and excise team wrongly framed Jamun Singh.

