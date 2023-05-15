Villagers install life-size statue of jawan in Chhattisgarh's Bastar who died while fighting naxals

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 15 : A village in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bastar district has set a glaring example of honouring the sacrifice of a jawan by setting up his life-size statue. Moreover, the villagers also offer worship to him regularly.

Baniagaon, a village located around 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, has set up a life-size statue of their courageous hero who sacrificed his life in the line of duty while fighting naxals in 2021.

In April 2021, Head Constable Shravan Kashyap made the supreme sacrifice while fighting ultras during an encounter at Tekalgudam in naxals-hit Bijapur.

As the news of the encounter spread, the entire village landed into grief but the sorrow changed into pride when villagers learnt about the bravery of Kashyap.

To honour the sacrifice of Kashyap, villagers installed a human-sized statue of him.

Recently, Kashyap received Kirti Chakra posthumously from President Droupadi Murmu during a function in New Delhi on May 9.

On behalf of the jawan, his wife Dutika Kashyap received the award.

While talking to ANI, Dutika Kashyap said, "I feel proud. I would be more proud if he himself would have received the award from the President."

Responding to a question whether she would have any objection if her children would join the police, Dutika said, "I do not have any objection if my children would join the police force. If my child receives a compassionate appointment in the police department, I will ask the officials to ensure the posting in a place like Jagdalpur instead of Bijapur."

Meanwhile, she also shared the challenges faced by her husband during duty and the happy moments.

She also recalled the day when Shravan Kashyap died in the naxal attack.

"Police force has been extensively working to safeguard the lives and properties of people in Bastar region and on the same series of exercises, security forces were targeted by naxals in Bijapur and personnel belonging from DRG, STF and CoBRA died," said Bastar Range Inspector General of Police (IG) Sundarraj P.

The IG further said, "The sacrifices made by Sub Inspector Deepak Bharadwaj, Head Constable Sodi Narayan and Head Constable Shravan Kashyap, will motivate security personnel belonging from all the forces. Moreover, the supreme sacrifices made by the security personnel will also encourage youths to join the force. The sacrifices made by our security personnel on the line of duty will keep motivating everyone to work dedicatedly so that the region could be made naxal free and peace be established."

