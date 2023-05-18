Villupuram liquor deaths: TN CM holds review meeting with police, officials

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 18 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held a review meeting at the Chennai secretariat regarding the alleged illicit liquor deaths that occurred in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts earlier in the month.

Over 16 people have been killed in the twin spurious liquor tragedy in the state.

The Wednesday meeting was attended by senior officers of the Police Department and Prohibition Enforcement Department. "The meeting also discussed taking anti-smuggling measures in the state," an official statement informed.

During this inspection meeting, CM popularized the use of toll-free number 10581 to provide information regarding liquor prohibition at the state level and announced the numbers of the Assistant Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police Prohibition Enforcement in each district and the Additional Director of Police (Prohibition Enforcement) received complaints through it.

He directed that follow-up action should be ensured and a report in this regard should be sent to the Chief Minister's office through the Home Secretary on Monday every week, the statement said.

Further, regarding the prevention of counterfeiting and narcotic drugs, a district coordination meeting should be held every Monday at the district level under the leadership of the district administration chief with the police department, revenue department officers and the district manager of the Tamil Nadu State Commerce Corporation (Tasmac) and the chief secretary should give appropriate instructions to the district administration heads in this regard, Chief Minister has ordered.

"It is also done to create awareness among the public and the schools about the dangers of drugs. Colleges, NGOs and self-help groups should be run by women: monitor the use of ethanol and methanol in factories and ensure that it is not used to brew poisonous liquor, police and help Commissioner (Excise) monitor the border areas of the state, coastal and hill districts, district level," the CM said in the statement.

The Chief Minister has also instructed to appoint high-ranking officials who will work well in the Prohibition Enforcement Division.

"In addition, Counterfeit alcohol and drugs, those who continue to sell should be dealt with impartially under the Gangster Act. A monthly meeting of police inspectors be held under the leadership of the Department Secretary and Director General of Police to monitor the activities of the police department and submit a report to the Chief Minister's Office regarding law and order issues including crime prevention activities and drug eradication," the statement informed.

The Chief Minister has instructed the police officers to use their full skill and long experience to perform well in order to gain the respect of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, the Principal Secretary, Home, Prohibition and Customs Enforcement Department, P Amuda, Director General of Police, Sylendra Babu, Additional Director of Police (Law and Order) K Shankar, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Additional Director of Prohibition Enforcement and Higher government officials were present in the meeting.

