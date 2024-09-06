Vinesh Phogat Resigns from Indian Railways Amid Reports of Joining Congress Party

Vinesh Phogat, a renowned Indian wrestler, has resigned from her position with the Indian Railways amid the reports of joining the Congress party. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Phogat wrote, "My time with the Indian Railways has been a memorable and proud chapter of my life. At this juncture, I have decided to part ways with the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of the Indian Railways. I will always be grateful to the Indian Railways family for giving me this opportunity to serve the nation."

भारतीय रेलवे की सेवा मेरे जीवन का एक यादगार और गौरवपूर्ण समय रहा है।



जीवन के इस मोड़ पर मैंने स्वयं को रेलवे सेवा से पृथक करने का निर्णय लेते हुए अपना त्यागपत्र भारतीय रेलवे के सक्षम अधिकारियों को सौप दिया है। राष्ट्र की सेवा में रेलवे द्वारा मुझे दिये गये इस अवसर के लिए मैं… pic.twitter.com/HasXLH5vBP — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) September 6, 2024

According to reports, Phogat, along with fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia, is expected to join the Congress party today at the residence of INC President Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajaji Marg. Both Phogat and Punia led protests in 2023 against former BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations.

This political move comes ahead of the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. Speculation about Phogat and Punia’s potential political careers intensified after a recent meeting with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal at Gandhi’s residence on 10 Akbar Road, Janpath. The meeting lasted approximately 40 minutes and fueled rumours that the wrestlers may contest the Haryana Assembly elections on a Congress ticket.

Phogat, a pioneering female wrestler who reached the Olympics final, was disqualified for being slightly overweight in the 50-kg category and announced her retirement from the sport following the disqualification.